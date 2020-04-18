Police: Convicted felon arrested with stolen guns and cocaine in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said The Juvenile Crime Task Force arrested a convicted felon who was found with stolen guns and cocaine.

Officials said it all started when they pulled over a driver on North 5th Street for having an expired license plate. They said the driver was 41-year-old Delbert Porter.

They said Porter jumped out of the driver’s seat and smelled of marijuana. He admitted to officers that he had a baggie of marijuana on him. Officers also found 1.5 grams of cocaine and an empty gun holster.

Authorities found a revolver just outside the truck in the grass. Porter said it was his and it only had a few bullets in it. Officials said the revolver was stolen from Clifton, Tennessee. Porter was convicted of felony cocaine, marijuana and gun possession in 2004. He admitted that there were additional guns in his nearby residence.

Authorities found two pistols underneath a mattress and another one in the cushions of a couch in the living room. Two of the three guns found in the home had been reported stolen in Nashville. Porter is in jail on a $75,000 dollar bond.