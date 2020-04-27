Police: Convicted felon allegedly responsible for murder of East Nashville woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re looking for a convicted felon who is allegedly responsible for the murder of an East Nashville woman.

Police said 27-year-old Kevin Horner is suspected as being responsible for shooting and killing 33-year-old April Wilson at her Joseph Avenue Apartment in East Nashville. The murder happened on April 10, 2020. The investigation shows that Horner had visited an apartment near Wilson’s in the past. Police said he also had a dispute with people at Wilson’s home. Horner is alleged to have fired multiple shots outside Wilson’s apartment before 10 p.m., killing her.

Police said Horner is also wanted on a felony aggravated assault charge for pulling a rifle on a motorist after rear ending him on the Ellington Parkway exit ramp to Trinity Lane on the afternoon of April 11. Horner fled the scene and left the gun inside his car. Police found shell casings after searching the vehicle. Police said scientists at the MNPD crime laboratory determined matched shell casings recovered from the murder scene.

Police said there is an outstanding murder warrant for Horner. If you see him, give police a call 615-742-7463.

