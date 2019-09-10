Police: construction workers robbed at gunpoint

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are working together to try to determine if a string of armed robberies across multiple jurisdictions are related.

Around midday Tuesday, Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker said construction workers at two different sites were robbed at gunpoint off Sunset Road.

One of the robbery locations was at Bennington Subdivision. Police say no one was hurt.

Officials do not have a description of the suspects at this time. However, Nolensville Police are working with Brentwood and Metro as both cities have reported similar armed robberies recently.