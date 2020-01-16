Police confirm 1 dead after shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville Police has confirmed one person has died after a shooting Wednesday night on Bennett Drive.

According to authorities, one man was found shot, and two others were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle with gunshot wounds around the same time.

Police confirmed 32 year-old victim that was found by police inside died from his injuries. The other two victims have been identified as 34-year-old Decory Smith and 35-year-old Marc Crowder are still in the hospital in stable condition.

According to reports, Smith and Crowder went to see the 32-year-old victim at his Bennett Drive apartment. Based on the two men’s accounts, they were allowed inside the residence. As soon as the men were inside, they were heard saying “you know what this is” and then multiple gunshots were heard. The two men fled from the scene in a gray Jeep Cherokee while the 32-year-old remained inside wounded.

Police say while they were still on scene they were notified of two individuals that arrived at the Tennova Emergency room in a gray Jeep Liberty suffering from gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed the Jeep Liberty which Smith and Crowder had arrived at the hospital in, belonged to Crowder.

Criminal homicide warrants have been taken out on both men in connection to the death of the 32-year-old victim and will be served after they are discharged from the hospital. They will then be booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

