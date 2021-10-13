Police search over Cumberland River for man last seen in East Nashville

28-year-old Dakota Bingham was last seen October 10, 2021 in East Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search for a missing man in East Nashville has now led detectives to the Cumberland River.

Dakota Bingham, 28, was reported missing this week, last seen Sunday night in front of Hunter’s Station in East Nashville.

Prior to that, Bingham was with his friends at Noble’s sports bar. According to police, Bingham consumed a lot of alcohol before leaving the bar.

Surveillance video showed him walking away from the bar on foot. He later got onto a scooter at 5th and Main, before appearing again at the TA Truck Stop located at 111 North 1st Street around 12 a.m.

Now, detectives investigating his disappearance say they located surveillance video Wednesday that shows a man, believed to be Bingham, struggling to stay afloat in the Cumberland River just after midnight Monday.

An MNPD helicopter is currently checking the river for any sign of Bingham.

Bingham is described as being 5’10, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.