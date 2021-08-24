Police: Columbia man receives second DUI, nearly struck pedestrian in Franklin

Franklin Police: 48-year-old Vasiliy Birak, of Columbia

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police say a Columbia man was arrested after receiving his second DUI, this time nearly striking a pedestrian and shattering a telephone pole on Saturday.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

Officers found the truck on Downs Blvd. and determined the driver, 48-year-old Vasiliy Birak, of Columbia, was impaired.

A release from police states Birak was charged with DUI (a second offense), reckless driving, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash and violation of the implied consent law.

Birak remains jailed on a $15,500 bond. His court date is currently pending.

