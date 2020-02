COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Columbia police said they’ve arrested the man responsible for robbing a Burger King in Columbia over the weekend.

Police said after following up on leads, they arrested 33-year-old Joseph Voss for the robbery on January 1st at Burger King on Nashville Highway. Police said Voss also robbed a McDonald’s on Bear Creek Pike on February 3rd.

Voss is being charged with aggravated robbery and was taken to the Maury County Jail where his bond will be set.