Police: Clerk shot at Murfreesboro tobacco store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are investigating after a clerk at a tobacco store was shot during a robbery.

Officials with Murfreesboro police said they responded to MGM Tobacco and Beer on Halls Hill Pike just after 1:30 p.m. They said the first officer on the scene found the clerk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the robber shot the clerk multiple times before they fled in the victim’s 2010 Nissan Rogue with Tennessee license plate 4M72B1.





They say the victim was taken to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center and then to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division.

A description of the suspect is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.