Police classify missing Kentucky teen girl as Endangered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have upgraded a case involving a missing 16-year-old girl from Kentucky to an Endangered Missing child.

Amber Clare was last seen on Nov. 5 but was initially named a runaway. A missing boy out of Gallatin prompted police to be on the lookout for his reported runaway cousin, Amber Clare.

“The last thing I expected was to go to bed and wake up and her not be here,” Amber’s mother Jamie Bravata told News 2.

Police in Alabama said she may have been seen at the National Peanut Festival in Dothan on Sunday, Nov. 7, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Investigators believe Amber’s uncle Jacob Clare left Kentucky with her either late Friday, Nov. 5, or early Saturday, Nov. 6, to drop off his son Noah, who never arrived in Gallatin. Jacob was last seen driving a gray Subaru.

Anyone with information should call Gallatin Police at 615-451-3838 or Dothan Police at 334-793-0215.