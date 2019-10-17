Police: Clarksville man shot with his own gun after confronting car burglars

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man was shot with his own gun after confronting a pair of car burglars, according to police.

Police responded to an apartment complex parking lot in the 1900 block of Ashland City Road on Oct. 12 just before midnight.

According to a release, a 22-year-old man saw the dome light on his Camero with two men rummaging through it. He physically confronted one of the men on the driver’s side of the car and pinned him against the car. He looked in the center console for his gun and saw it was missing.

Police said while he was fighting with one of the men, the other man came around the side of the car and shot him in the foot.

Detectives said they determined the car had been unlocked and the gun was left inside of the console.

Officers described the men as two black men wearing black hoodies and black gloves, both appearing to be very young.

The victim was taken to the hospital.