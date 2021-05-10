Police: Clarksville man charged with attempted murder after shooting store employee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police have charged a man with attempted murder after he reportedly shot an employee at a store in the 200 block of Dover Road.

According to a release from Clarksville police, Queonte’ Turner-Pinnix was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Investigators said Turner-Pinnix went into a business on the morning of February 22, 2021 with a gun. During the attempted armed robbery, he shot a 40-year-old male employee.

Police said Turner-Pinnix was currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on unrelated charges. No other information was immediately released.