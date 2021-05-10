Police: Clarksville man charged with attempted murder after shooting store employee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Clarksville Police Dept: Queonte’ Turner-Pinnix

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police have charged a man with attempted murder after he reportedly shot an employee at a store in the 200 block of Dover Road.

According to a release from Clarksville police, Queonte’ Turner-Pinnix was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Investigators said Turner-Pinnix went into a business on the morning of February 22, 2021 with a gun. During the attempted armed robbery, he shot a 40-year-old male employee.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Police said Turner-Pinnix was currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on unrelated charges. No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss