Police: Checkout line tantrum leads to flying Red Bull at Ohio Kroger

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is banned from a Columbus Kroger after police say he made it rain cans of Red Bull inside the store.

It happened Friday at the Kroger at 1350 North High Street. According to a police report, a man was shopping in the store when he noticed a long line at the checkout. He started screaming expletives and threw cans of Red Bull high into the air, causing them to rain down on the floor and nearby equipment.

The police report did not specify how many cans were thrown, but says about $58 worth of Red Bull was rendered unsellable.

The suspect was banned from the store and issued a summons for criminal mischief.