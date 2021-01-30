Police: Charges pending for 3 juveniles joyriding in father’s car without licenses in Nolensville

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Charges are pending against three juveniles speeding through a Nolensville neighborhood Saturday morning, according to police.

Nolensville police say it happened in the Bent Creek neighborhood early in the morning.

Three juveniles took their father’s car without permission and without licenses and began speeding through the neighborhood. Police say when approached, the driver sped up, eventually fleeing the vehicle on foot.

Police were able to catch the driver right away, and eventually picked up the other two juveniles around 7 a.m.

Police say charges are pending and no other details are available at this time.