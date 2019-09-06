Police: Charges against assault suspect could be upgraded after victim dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An assault suspect could face upgraded charges after the man he is accused of punching died Wednesday.

Police said Jamie Mitchell, 52, was punched and knocked down outside Rebar by The Dam on Blackwood Drive on Aug. 23. Mitchell was in a coma from the time of the incident until Wednesday, when he passed away.

Brian Vantassel, 52, was charged with felony aggravated assault early on Aug. 24 after police said they viewed surveillance footage from the bar.

Metro police said detectives are in contact with the District attorney’s office about upgrading the charge against Vantassel.

Vantassel is scheduled to appear in court on Sep. 17.