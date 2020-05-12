Police charge New York teen with manslaughter in infant’s death

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police report that a 17-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 15-month-old.

Troopers were on the scene in Stillwater at around 10:18 p.m. on Saturday. There, they aided Stillwater police in an investigation into reports of an unresponsive infant.

The baby was taken in an ambulance to Saratoga Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say they have charged a 17-year-old with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the infant’s death.

Police did not release the name of the minor being charged, nor did they describe the teen’s relationship with the baby or circumstances of the incident.

The State Police investigation is ongoing.