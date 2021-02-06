Police: Carjacking suspect arrested for five robberies in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A carjacking suspect released from jail in December was arrested again Saturday for robbing five people in Nashville Friday night, according to a release from Metro police.

This happened in South Nashville late Friday night. Police say 18-year-old Keydre Tidwell was arrested for robbing five different people and is currently under investigation for other recent armed robberies in the area.

Detectives took Tidwell into custody at his home on Artelia Drive, where officers located cell phones and other property belonging to the victims. They also located a semi-automatic pistol stolen during a robbery in 2017.

Tidwell is being charged with robbing a man who was sitting in his car on Humber Drive Friday night. The victim told police a gunman opened his door and demanded his belongings. When the victim refused, he was hit in the head with a gun. The suspect made off with cash and the victim’s phone.

Tidwell is also being charged with robbing a woman sitting in her car on Ocala Drive Friday night. The victim had just arrived home and was checking her phone when she heard a knock on her window. She looked to see a man with a gun who then robbed her of her phone, keys and other items.

In addition, Tidwell is being charged with robbing three women who were sitting inside of a vehicle Friday on Waikiki Boulevard, They heard a smack on the window and saw the suspect demanding their belongings. The suspect took their keys, phones and wallets.

Saturday, one of the victims told police her phone was sending a signal from a home on Artelia Drive. Upon arrival, Tidwell answered the door. A relative told officers Tidwell had recently returned home. During the execution of the search warrant, officers found phones and property taken during the Friday night robberies.

Tidwell is in jail on a $255,000 bond for five counts of aggravated robbery and one count of theft of a firearm.

Last December, Tidwell was arrested for carjacking a man on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. He left the driver’s seat of the car as officers tried to stop it about an hour after the crime happened.

Following a lengthy foot chase, he was taken into custody.