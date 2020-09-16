Police: Bulldozer driver arrested following crash into Spring Hill home in 2019

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bulldozer driver who drove through a Spring Hill home has been charged and arrested.

Spring Hill police said Duane Larose drove his bulldozer through a home on Spirit Court while the family was inside on September 11, 2019.

Police said nobody was hurt, but the home sustained serious damage. Larose was arrested on June 18, 2020. Police told News 2 they waited to make the arrest pending toxicology results, which came back negative. Larose is charged with reckless endangerment for the incident.

Police told News 2 this case will head to court on September 29 in Williamson County.

No other information was immediately released.