Police: Body found by fisherman in Seven Mile Creek, possible flooding victim

Decomposing Body Recovered Tuesday Afternoon from Seven Mile Creek in South Nashville, Courtesy: Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A decomposing male body was discovered Tuesday from the Seven Mile Creek near the Harding Place Bridge.

According to a release from Metro police, detectives are working with the Medical Examiner’s office to identify the body.

Police stated the victim may have drowned in flooding during late March. The body was pinned against a tree and covered by brush, wood and other debris in the creek.

Decomposing Body Recovered Tuesday Afternoon from Seven Mile Creek in South Nashville, Courtesy: Metro Police

Office of Emergency Management personnel recovered the body, which was discovered by a fisherman.

There were no visible signs of foul play. An autopsy is currently pending.

The victim was about 6-feet tall and he had a large chest tattoo with the words “Good Times” over an image of a mask smoking a cigarette.

Anyone with information that could possibly identify the victim should call South Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7763.