Police believe employee shot at San Antonio Taco was targeted

Police believe a restaurant employee who was shot Sunday night near Vanderbilt University’s campus was targeted.

The 44-year-old victim was shot at San Antonio Taco on 21st Avenue South and Scarritt Place just before 9 p.m. Police said on Monday the victim was arrested last month on felony cocaine and gun charges, and they are looking at his felony drug history to determine if there is a link.

Police said the victim, who was convicted of felony cocaine offenses in 2001 and 2009, was shot in the torso as he walked back into the employee door of the restaurant after taking his break.

According to police, the gunfire came from the rear of a green Nissan Altima. Witnesses reported the car was parked across the street from the employee entrance for a “lengthy period of time” before the shooting.

Police said at one point, a person from the car went inside the restaurant, got a cup of water and left.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.