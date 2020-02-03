Authorities: Baby found next to empty alcohol bottle, Putnam Co. mom charged with neglect

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office officials say they arrested a mother in Putnam County after finding her baby alone in a hotel room next to an empty alcohol bottle.

This happened on January 30th outside the Fall Creek Inn in Cookeville.

They say 39-year-old Brandi Mendez was found standing outside the hotel wearing nothing but socks. They say Mendez had watery eyes and smelled like alcohol.

Authorities took Mendez back to her room, where they discovered her 7-month-old child lying on the bed next to an empty alcohol bottle. The child was alone in the room at the time.

Mendez is being charged with child abuse and neglect.

