Police asks residents to hold off on criminal activity due to heat

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WFLA) – Police in Braintree, Massachusetts, are asking residents “to hold off” all criminal activity until the extreme heat is over.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral the police department says it is “straight-up hot as soccer balls out there. Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous.”

The Braintree Police Departement even offered some ideas to beat the heat including “binge Stranger Things season 3, play with the face app, practice karate in your basement.”

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 97 degrees in Braintree Saturday and 98 on Sunday.

The post has been shared over 85,000 times.