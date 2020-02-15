Police arrest Nashville man after finding a loaded gun, drugs in vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said a man was arrested after they found an unusual amount of drugs inside his vehicle.

They also found a loaded gun inside the vehicle. Police say Kenneth Overstreet was speeding on the Jefferson Street Bridge when they pulled him over for a traffic stop.

Police said Overstreet’s vehicle smelled like marijuana and he had trouble answering their questions.

After searching Overstreet’s vehicle with probable cause, they found 1.5 grams of cocaine in a one dollar bill, a digital scale, mason jar full of marijuana and a loaded gun.

Police said Overstreet was previously convicted of domestic assault in 2014. He was also driving on a suspended license.

He is being charged with possession of a firearm with intent.