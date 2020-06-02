Police arrest man following Saturday night courthouse attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man following Saturday’s attacks on Nashville’s historic courthouse.

Police arrested 23-year-old Tondrique Fitzgerald for charges of aggravated rioting, felony vandalism, and verbally encouraging others in the vandalism.

Police say Fitzgerald pulled a granite civil rights plaque off a courthouse wall and smashed it on the ground. Police say he then used those pieces to break courthouse windows.

