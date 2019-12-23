Police: Man arrested after punching officer in the face on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro police say they arrested two men after a fight outside Jason Aldean’s bar on Saturday.

Video from viewer Chris Schmid shows Lieutenant Benjamin Rodgers being punched in the face.

Police say Rodgers was called to help with a fight outside the bar on 3rd and Broadway.

When he arrived, Jaquan Dunn had his back to the officer.

Someone grabbed Dunn, and Dunn turned around and hit Rodgers in the face.

Rodgers started running toward 5th Avenue, police catching up to him shortly after.

He was arrested for assault.

Police also arrested Cameron Austin for yelling outside the entrance of the bar during the fight.

Rodgers says Cameron refused to follow his orders to move away from the bar.

Cameron was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Both Rodgers and Cameron are scheduled to be in court in January of 2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.