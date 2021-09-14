Police arrest Hendersonville restaurant employee following investigation involving U.S. Secret Service

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police have arrested a Gallatin man after a three-month-long investigation with assistance from the United States Secret Service.

On Tuesday, police arrested 28-year-old Celso Medina following a large theft from a Hendersonville-area restaurant back in June. Police said Medina was an employee. He was charged with theft over $60,00 and fraudulent use of a credit card over $60,000.

Medina is being held in the Sumner County Jail and will go before the Sumner County General Sessions Court on October 27, 2021.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615)264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.