Police arrest convicted felon found with 6 pounds of liquid fentanyl

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN)– Nashville police say they arrested a man after they were called to the 200 block of Anderson Lane in Madison for a narcotics search warrant.
They say James Shaw was inside the home at the time of the search.
Police found Shaw with:
- 122.43 grams cocaine
- 8.84 grams of powder fentanyl
- 6.4 grams of marijuana
- 9.84 grams red rocks heroin
- 6 pounds of liquid fentanyl
- Glock 21 45
Police also found a digital scale, sandwich bags and other drug paraphernalia related to narcotic sales.
Shaw stated that the items all belonged to him.
Shaw is a convicted felon for a homicide.
He is facing charges of possession of a firearm with intent.