Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville Saturday Edition

Police arrest convicted felon found with 6 pounds of liquid fentanyl

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN)– Nashville police say they arrested a man after they were called to the 200 block of Anderson Lane in Madison for a narcotics search warrant.

They say James Shaw was inside the home at the time of the search.

Police found Shaw with:

  • 122.43 grams cocaine
  • 8.84 grams of powder fentanyl
  • 6.4 grams of marijuana
  • 9.84 grams red rocks heroin
  • 6 pounds of liquid fentanyl
  • Glock 21 45

Police also found a digital scale, sandwich bags and other drug paraphernalia related to narcotic sales.

Shaw stated that the items all belonged to him.

Shaw is a convicted felon for a homicide.

He is facing charges of possession of a firearm with intent.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar