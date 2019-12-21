Police arrest convicted felon found with 6 pounds of liquid fentanyl

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN)– Nashville police say they arrested a man after they were called to the 200 block of Anderson Lane in Madison for a narcotics search warrant.

They say James Shaw was inside the home at the time of the search.

Police found Shaw with:

122.43 grams cocaine

8.84 grams of powder fentanyl

6.4 grams of marijuana

9.84 grams red rocks heroin

6 pounds of liquid fentanyl

Glock 21 45

Police also found a digital scale, sandwich bags and other drug paraphernalia related to narcotic sales.

Shaw stated that the items all belonged to him.

Shaw is a convicted felon for a homicide.

He is facing charges of possession of a firearm with intent.