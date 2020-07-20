Police arrest 2 Missouri fugitives in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two fugitives from Missouri are in custody after stealing a car from Kentucky, according to Mt. Juliet Police.

Officers were alerted of a stolen license plate out of Nashville on July 13, 2020. Police said the vehicle was intercepted at a Providence Publix when it ruptured two tires.

After losing control, officers took two fugitives from Missouri into custody.

Officers said the vehicle was stolen from Cadiz, KY on July 8, 2020.

They said a 39-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man wanted for multiple full extradition, felony and forgery charges were taken into custody. No names were immediately released.

