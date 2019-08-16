Police apologize to black man stopped after white woman claimed he was staring at her

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Royal Oak Police Department has issued an apology to a black man who was stopped by police on Wednesday after a white woman allegedly said he was staring “suspiciously” at her.

Devin Myers is the man in the video seen on social media surrounded by four officers. Myers said he parked his car and waited for a friend when the woman called police on him as he walked to the Inn Season Cafe.

He wasn’t arrested but did say he was humiliated over the incident.

“I never would have thought racism was amongst the urban city. I have tons of white neighbors and they all like me. So, I never paid racism too much attention,” he told 7 Action News.

He even apologized to officers for the inconvenience.

Police said that an internal investigation was underway on Wednesday, and on Thursday, issued a statement apologizing to Myers for the way he was treated.

“On behalf of the police department, I would like to apologize to Mr. Myers for how he was treated. What should have been a very short encounter was extended when the officer involved insisted on getting Mr. Myers’ identification. The officer had no legal right to demand the identification and should have simply advised Mr. Myers why we were there and allowed him to go on his way,” police said in a statement.

According to police, the officer is a new, probationary officer and made a mistake. Police also said he will be provided with remedial training to address the issue.

Police also added that the responding supervisor didn’t handle the situation the way the chief expects supervisors to handle themselves and said he was disciplined, and every supervisor has received additional training.

“This is an unfortunate incident where the ROPD did not live up to our own standards. Corrective action has been taken and we will continue to hold all members of the ROPD to the highest standards,” the statement read.