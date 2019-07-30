Police: Antioch man promised gifts to 15-year-old in exchange for nude photos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old Antioch man is accused of promising gifts to a 15-year-old Nashville girl in exchange for sexually explicit photos.

Metro police said they received a cyber-tip in December 2018 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip provided information reported by Facebook concerning graphic images of a minor sent to an account for Criss Ordonez.

Later that month, a detective said he interviewed a 15-year-old from Nashville, who admitted to using Facebook to communicate with Ordonez, sending him multiple naked pictures of herself between May and October 2018.

The young girl reportedly told investigators she met Ordonez several years prior.

Police interviewed Cristhian Ordonez in May. They said he admitted to communicating via Facebook Messenger with the 15-year-old and was aware she was underage.

Detectives said he admitted to requesting that she send nude photos of herself to his Facebook account in exchange for items he would purchase for her through Amazon.

Ordonez was booked Monday into the Metro jail on a charge of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.