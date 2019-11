NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police responded to a shooting investigation near Vanderbilt University Sunday evening.

According to reports around 9 p.m. Sunday, shooting was reported near the Vanderbilt campus of Edgehill Ave and 18th Avenue South.

Students and employees were sent an alert to seek shelter immediately.

According to reports, there was a temporary lockdown in place for the campus and hospital.

According to police, there was no one injured and someone shot at a vehicle.