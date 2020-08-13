Police: 9-year-old approached by man on Franklin trail

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police are stepping up area patrols after a 9-year-old was approached on the Fieldstone Farms Trail Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the 9-year-old was approached by an unfamiliar man who started talking to him on the trail behind Windcrest Court. Parents let police know right away, but they were unable to locate the man.

While patrols have been increased, police ask parents to keep an extra eye on their children and talk to them about stranger safety. They say children should make sure they’re in a group, especially in isolated areas, like on trails or in wooded areas.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Franklin Police at (615) 794-2513.