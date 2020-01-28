Police: 9 indicted in Clarksville drug distribution conspiracy

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police and United States Attorney Office officials say that nine people were indicted in a Clarksville drug distribution conspiracy.

A federal grand jury charged them with conspiracies to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. The indictments are the result of a two-year investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

They say they were responsible for a series of overdoses, including overdose deaths.

This happened in Clarksville, Springfield and Oak Grove Kentucky.

Law enforcement seized Heroin, Fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and several guns during the investigation. If convicted, the defendants face a minimum of five years and some face up to life in prison.

Those charged are:

Of Clarksville— 32-year-old Crystal Fruin, 31-year-old Conley Johnson, 36-year-old Colin McClain, 31-year-old Delvin Samuels, 36-year-old Randolph Scott, 30-year-old Joshua Shandle, 48-year-old Christopher Strickland (all of Clarksville)

Of Detroit, MI— 38-year-old Tranisha Mitchell and 50-year-old Dewayne Strickland

All defendants are in custody with the exception of Colin McClain and Conley Johnson. They are fugitives and remain at large.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656