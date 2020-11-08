Police: 8 shot in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said eight people were hurt in a shooting in downtown Nashville Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m. on Commerce Street.

Metro Police told News 2 eight people were shot. Five of them were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, one arrived at Skyline Medical Center, another at Murfreesboro and one person was treated at the scene after a bullet grazed their head.

Police said all of these injuries are non-life-threatening and have not said if any arrests have been made or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.