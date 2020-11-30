Police: 5 killed in crash on I-24 in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five people were killed after a crash on I-24 in Chattanooga Monday morning, according to Chattanooga police.

The victims were killed when a vehicle went under a tractor-trailer. A semi was parked on the shoulder near Central Avenue there. A stretch of the interstate was blocked for hours.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time, but the road did reopen Monday afternoon.

No other information was immediately released.