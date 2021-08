NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after four people were injured in a shooting in West Nashville.

According to a release from police, the shooting happened Saturday at 11:36 p.m. in the 1000 block of 43rd Avenue North.

Police said one victim was critically injured and all of the victims are adults.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and no other information was immediately released.