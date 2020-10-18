Police: 4 injured in early morning shooting near Belmont University

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re investigating a shooting that happened just blocks away from Belmont University.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Grove Avenue.

Officers said they located two male victims who had been shot, and they were transported to Vanderbilt.

Police said just moments later, two other male victims arrived at Centennial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Three of the four people shot have serious injuries.

At this time, officers said it is unknown what led to the shooting and are working on suspect descriptions.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.