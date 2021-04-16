Police: 30% of guns stolen from vehicles were in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say so far this year 219 guns have been stolen from vehicles, but 30% of those were in Midtown Hills.

“Vehicle break ins are a crime of opportunity,” Sgt. Steven Bowers said. “An offender sees something in a car they usually take those items from that car very quickly. They’ll rummage through the vehicle; grab the valuable items and they’re gone within seconds.”

Police say whether cars are unlocked, or items are visible people are encouraged to keep their valuables secured every night.

“We’ve had a slight uptick in the 12th Avenue South and Archer Street area where we’re having several vehicles broken into, we’ve also had Airbnb’s broke into and cars stolen,” Bowers said.

And a lot of the recent vehicle thefts Bowers and his detectives have seen are from young people.

“One of the things we’re seeing in our crime trends, from reviewing surveillance from neighbors and witness statements from people pulling on car doors we’re seeing a lot of juveniles commit these crimes in these areas.” Bowers said.

Bowers is also preparing for an anticipated increase during the summer months when kids are out of school and warmer temperatures spike crimes.