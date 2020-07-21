Police: 3 urns with ashes, jewelry stolen from Murfreesboro mausoleum display cases

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Someone stole three urns with ashes inside and an array of jewelry from two mausoleum display cases at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, according to Murfreesboro police.

Police said the funeral director called them on Friday, July 17 after discovering someone had entered the museum, broke into the display cases and took the items. They do not know when the theft happened.

An American Bowling Conference ring belonging to a man who died in 2019 was stolen. Family members said he got the ring after bowling a perfect 300.

If you have any information call police at (629) 201-5507.

