Police: 3 sought for questioning in West Nashville double murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re searching to question three people about a double murder in West Nashville.

The murder happened on March 13th on Hillmeade Drive. Police said 33-year-old Holly Williams and her estranged boyfriend, 36-year-old William Lanway were killed.

Now, police said they need the public’s help to find three people who are believed to have knowledge of circumstances surrounding the homicides.

The men were seen on surveillance camera outside Williams’ apartment on Hillmeade Drive a few days before the two were killed.

Police said they covered the camera’s lens after the images released were recorded.

Williams and Lanway’s bodies were found by a construction worker on the morning of March 13th inside Williams’ crashed 2005 white Acura sedan.

The car had gone off a construction road in the 400 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. It then traveled down an embankment, and hit a tree. Both victims had been shot to death.

Anyone recognizing any of the three is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

