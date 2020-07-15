Police: 3 indicted in 2017 murder of Nashville mother and son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The three people involved in the July 2017 murders of a mother and son at a Nashville apartment complex have been identified, according to Metro police.

Midtown Hills Precinct detectives said 23-year-old Kendre Shields, 22-year-old Albert Mustapha and 25-year-old Chasitie Smith are facing charges for the shooting deaths of 37-year-old Isha Musa and 20-year-old Osamani Munongerwa.

Musa and Munongerwa were killed on July 23, 2017 inside their apartment at the Park at Hillside complex on Hillside Avenue. Musa was found dead in the lower level of the apartment and Munongerwa was found dead upstairs.

Shields, Mustapha and Smith were charged in a grand jury indictment with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and especially aggravated robbery.

Shields has been in jail since 2018 awaiting trial on different offenses. Those include first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery for the shooting death of 30-year-old Omar Dante Lindsey, at Southwood Park Apartments on Glastonbury Road.

Mustapha is currently at the Rutherford County jail in connection to a murder case there. Detectives are still searching for Smith.