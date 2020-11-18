Police: 3 in custody, 1 sought following drive-by shooting in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – La Vergne police said three people are in custody after a drive by shooting in La Vergne and they’re searching for one more suspect.

Two homes were shot at on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. on Mable Drive. Police said there were people inside the homes at the time, but no one was injured.

Four people left the scene and police were able to make contact with the vehicle. The driver fled into Nashville, where all suspects left on foot at Saddle Creek Way at Upper Park Place.

Three people were taken into custody and several guns were recovered. One of the suspects is still on the run. In the release, the suspect is described as a light skinned man with an afro, possibly without a shirt. This person is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911.

No other information was immediately released and News 2 has a crew on the way.