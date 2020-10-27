Police: 3 charged for stealing from vehicles in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were arrested after their involvement in thefts from vehicles, according to a Facebook post from Clarksville Police.

Police said around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Hidden Ridge Court area in Clarksville near Highway 12. A homeowner told police he saw some people on his home surveillance camera trying to open his car door handles.

He said the individuals didn’t open the door because the motion light outside the home came on, and they ran off.

Around the same time frame, another homeowner in the neighborhood said they’d captured the same type of incident on their home surveillance camera.

Around 2:45 a.m. officers were sent to a home on Ellington Drive in reference to a homeowner having surveillance video of individuals attempting to open their car.

While in the area, officers made contact with the three individuals.

They all matched descriptions in the incident and from the earlier incidents in the Hidden Ridge Court area.

The vehicles the suspects went into were left unlocked.

Police arrested 19-year-old Andrew B. Logsdon, 18-year-old Levar D. Livingston and 19-year-old Andrew D. McCall in connection with these incidents.

Officers identified the same three suspects as the ones responsible for other incidents occurring in the same time frame in the county.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office charged them in connection to those crimes.

Anyone with more information can contact Det. Wimmer, 931-648-0656, ext. 5527, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at here.