Police: $250,000 in equipment stolen from Nashville musician

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a Nashville musician.

Inside of the musicians trailer, were various musical instruments and AV gear. It was parked in East Nashville Tuesday morning. According to police, the estimated value of everything stolen is $250,000.

According to the police report obtained by News 2, officers checked the area for any signs of the theft but did not find anything.

The trailer is black with chrome wheels and has the word “Challenger” on the side. The trailer plate number is 196379T. If you see it, call Metro police 615-862-8600.