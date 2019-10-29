Police: 25 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old woman is accused of transporting 25 pounds of marijuana on a flight from Los Angeles to Nashville.

Metro police reported airport authorities were alerted to the woman flying into Nashville on Southwest Airlines Monday afternoon with a suspicious flight itinerary.

Airport narcotics K-9 officer Havoc alerted his handler to the presence of marijuana during a blind sweep of luggage from the flight, according to an arrest warrant.

Police said detectives waited for Rosie Nong to claim two suitcases and intercepted her as she walked toward the exit.

Nong consented to a search of the bags, which is when officers recovered 18 square bundles totaling 25 pounds of marijuana wrapped in saran wrap and coated in Cayenne pepper, according to police.

Officers also reportedly found 14 hydrocodone pills for which she did not have a prescription.

Nong was booked into the Metro jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with a prescription. Her bond was set at $10,500.

