Police: 25 guns stolen from cars in the last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police reported Wednesday that 25 guns were taken from stolen cars in the last week.

According to a release, from June 16 to June 22, there were 54 vehicles that were broken into. 37 of those vehicles had the keys still inside, making them an easy target.

Six of those vehicles were left running without the driver present.

During last week, 25 guns were stolen during vehicle burglaries, 15 of these vehicles were left unlocked.

So far this year, 307 guns have been stolen from vehicles.

Metro police warn citizens to take extra precautions if you are going to leave valuables in your car. For example, locking it up in a separate compartment or box.

The police department’s PARK SMART campaign urges people to lock their cars and remove their keys.