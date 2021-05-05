Police: 21-year-old woman killed in Clarksville crash

CLARSKVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash on Peachers Mill Road and Tiny Town Road in Clarksville on Wednesday.

According to police, 21-year-old Kaitlyn Harris died and two others were injured. It’s believed at this time their injuries are not life-threatening, but their condition is unknown.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are expected. A fatal crash investigator was assigned to the case.

No other information was immediately released.