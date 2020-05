NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police investigate the shooting of a 21-year-old male near Cayce Homes in Nashville Sunday.

According to reports, authorities responded to a call in the 600 block of Sylvan Street near the James Cayce Homes around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.