Police: 2-year-old accidentally shot self with father’s gun in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mother of a two-year-old boy shot Monday night in Nashville reportedly told investigators the child shot himself with his father’s gun.

Metro police said a K9 unit was flagged down around 11:45 p.m. at Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard and Buchanan Street by people in a vehicle who were driving the child to a hospital.

The toddler was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm that was not considered to be life-threatening, officers said.

According to Metro police, the child’s mother told officers the boy accidentally shot himself with his father’s gun, which had been left unattended.

The incident remains under investigation.