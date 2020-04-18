Police: 2 Nashville brothers arrested for stealing guns, truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Juvenile Crime Task Force said they arrested two teen brothers after they stole guns in Nashville.

Officers said this happened late Thursday night. They seized three guns, one stolen in a Nashville home burglary from two 17-year-old brothers while investigating one brother for stealing a pickup truck on Monday.

Officers found the stolen truck on Willow Trace Court. Officers knocked on the door of the home and spoke with the teens’ mother about the truck and asked if her sons had guns in the house. One of the teens admitted to his mother that he had a pistol in his room. The teens were then detained while officers got a search warrant.

While searching the home, officers said they found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and 23 rounds under a bed. They also found an AR-15 rifle and a Remington R25 rifle loaded with one round in the chamber. The other brother admitted that the rifles were his. Officers also found 16 vehicle keys, including the one to the stolen pickup parked outside.

Both of the 17-year-olds were taken to juvenile detention. One is charged with auto theft, unlawful gun possession, aggravated assault and vehicle burglary.

The aggravated assault and vehicle burglary charges stem from a case on April 10th where a homeowner on Vernon Avenue caught several young men going through his vehicle at 2 a.m. One of them opened fire on the homeowner as they fled.

The other brother is charged with gun theft and unlawful gun possession.