Police: 2 men wanted for base jumping from downtown Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for two men who caused “mass panic” after they reportedly base jumped from the roof of a hotel in downtown Nashville.

Police say at around 6:50 p.m. New Year’s Day, officers were dispatched to the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Broadway for reports of two men base jumping for the roof top bar.

When officers arrived on scene, hotel security told them the two men were guests at the bar. While they were at the bar, the men reportedly approached the ledge and jumped over it.

As they jumped over the ledge, patrons grew scared and began screaming. As the patrons looked over the edge of building to see where the men ended up, they found them parachuting across the road to an adjacent parking lot.

WATCH: Two men BASE jumped from the roof of The Grand Hyatt Hotel on Broadway last night. (Warning: some profanity)



We are working to get more information from Metro police.



Credit: Amanda Bagley @WKRN pic.twitter.com/ot6UVWaDRr — Julia Palazzo WKRN (@JuliaPalazzoTV) January 2, 2021

Once they landed in the parking lot, they got into a parked vehicle and drove away.

Security told officers the jumpers were possibly guests at the hotel and may have returned to the location, but it was not confirmed. The hotel and bar told police they would contact law enforcement if they needed more help.

Security said there was video taken of the incident and that they would turn it over to police.

The two base jumpers have not been caught.